W-K seeks people to help test new COVID-19 drug

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Willis-Knighton Health System is looking for people who have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 to help test a drug to treat the coronavirus.
“We feel this is one of the most promising options as a bridge to keep patients as outpatients until a vaccine is approved,” said Carrie Kay, clinical research manager for WK Physician Network.
People who are in the hospital or who have been in the hospital due to COVID-19 are ineligible to participate, added Kay, who is an RN and a certified clinical research coordinator.
Willis-Knighton is one of 100 sites in the United States and the only one in the region involved in the federally supported clinical trial.
The new drug that is being tested is made up of monoclonal antibodies and aims to shorten the symptoms of a COVID-19 infection and reduce the need for medical visits or hospitalization due to the virus, the health system said.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies.
“If proven to reduce the severity of a COVID-19 infection, monoclonal antibodies could become the first recommended outpatient treatment of persons with COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, infectious disease specialist at Willis-Knighton.
Bocchini and Dr. Clint Wilson, of Family Medical Associates, are the principal investigators for the study that also will assess the safety of the new drug.
To participate, you must be at least 18 years old and confirmed COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, etc.
Participants will be given a placebo or single dose of one of two formulations of the new medication at the WK COVID Research Infusion Center. They then will be monitored at home and tested by healthcare professionals throughout the 30-day study.
The medication, visits and monitoring are free. There will be no charge to the participant or the participant’s insurance.
In fact, the health system says, each participant will receive a small stipend for their time and to help with travel expenses.
Click here to learn more about the clinical trial and eligibility requirements. Or call Carrie Kay at (318) 455-9730.
