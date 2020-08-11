Storms arrive tonight as the heat remains

(KSLA) - This evening and tonight will have showers and storms. Some of them could be strong. The rain will not help with the temperatures however, as it will remain hot this week.
This evening will have showers and storms around. Mostly in the northern half of the ArkLaTex. As these storms move through, there could be severe weather included. There is a marginal risk in effect for the northern half of the viewing area. So south of I-20 should not deal with any rain, while the northern half will see rain. The rain chances will be increasing as the evening wears on.
Tonight, the rain will continue. Around the I-30 corridor will have a lot of scattered showers and storms. Some of these will move south to the I-20 corridor. There will be heavy downpours at times. I have a 40% chance of rain for tonight. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
As far as the threats for tonight’s weather, it will mostly be heavy downpours. Frequent lightning and gusty winds are also likely. If anything else, maybe some small hail, but that is unlikely.
Wednesday will start off with showers and storms in the morning. By the afternoon, it will become more limited, but there will be a couple lingering showers. I do have a 40% chance of rain for the day. Most of it will be in the morning. I would have your umbrella with you throughout the day. Temperatures will still be hot and get up to the mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday will both be hot and mostly dry days. I have only a 10% chance of rain for each day. It will be mostly sunny with limited cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
This weekend is looking good too! It will be mostly sunny both days with little to no rain expected. I am optimistic that there will not be any, but since we are a good few days away, I cannot rule out one or two showers as of now. Since the rain chances will be low, the temperatures will be hot! It will heat up to the mid 90s.
In the tropics, we are officially one month away from the peek of hurricane season. So, on average, the numbers will start to go up, and the tropics will be at their most active. So far, we are only monitoring one area of potential development in the mid Atlantic. This will very likely become out next named storm, but poses no threat to the gulf as of now.
Have a great week!
