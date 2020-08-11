Police searching for three runaway teens

ARKLATEX, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport and Bossier City police departments are currently on the lookout for three runaway teen girls.
Kylee Ferris, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Sunday, June 12.
Kylee was seen getting into a gray Dodge Challenger with at least one other person in the vehicle.
She is 5′8, has long black hair and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Kylee was wearing a dark colored shirt and shorts.
Kierra Thomas, 16, ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Shelter on Firday, April 3.
She is 5′6, weighs approximately 138 pounds and also goes by the nicknames “KeKe” and “Ladybug.”
Kierra was last seen wearing a black sweater, light blue pants, and a blue bandana.
Beauti Caldwell, 15, was reported as a runaway on Monday, August 3.
She was last seen in the 3300 block of Downing Court, wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, silver and white slippers and a backpack.
Beauti is 5′3 and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
She has been known to visit the Cedar Grove area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kylee Ferris or Kierra Thomas, please contact Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8652.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Beauti Caldwell, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300 #3.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.