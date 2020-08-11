Perseids Meteor shower peaks tonight

The clouds may get in the way for some, but if not you’ll definitely want to take a look outside for the annual Perseid Meteor showers. It’s one of the best shows of the year due to the high rate of meteors visible, however a few things may get in the way this year.
One, the clouds from tonight’s storms, but also the moon phase. It’s in the last quarter, meaning the brightness will lower how many we see, but a few bright meteors will still be viewable. Typically, over 60 meteors per hour would be possible, but because of the moon, visibility is brought down to 15-20 per hour.
Best viewing times for the peak would be after 2 am until just before dawn, but if you go out late tonight before then, you still may catch a few.
Remember, you do not have to look straight up to see them. Looking straight out or generally towards the north are other great options. Other tips for best viewing are to get away from light pollution, and stay off your phone to give your eyes time to adjust to the dark sky.
If you can not head outdoors to view, NASA is hosting a live viewing on their NASA meteor watch Facebook page.
