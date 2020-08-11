Man charged with rape; accused of sexual assault of juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars following accusations of sexually assaulting two children under the age of 10.
Victrick Johnson-Frazier, 30, faces two counts of first-degree rape.
In late May 2020, Shreveport police received reports of a sexual assault in west Shreveport.
Detectives learned that Johnson-Frazier allegedly raped two children in two separate incidents. The alleged crimes happened between December 2018 and May 2020. Frazier has prior arrests for robbery, theft, domestic abuse battery, resisting arrest and purse snatching.
Following a months-long inquiry, Johnson-Frazier was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews.
Detectives have found an additional victim and that investigation is underway. It is also believed that there may be more victims and urge anyone with any knowledge or information to come forward. SPD’s Sex Crimes Detectives can be contacted by calling (318) 673-6955 or (318) 673-7300 #3.
