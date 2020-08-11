Lessons learned at DeSoto Parish Schools in first week of classes

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - From east Texas to southwest Arkansas - and from north Caddo Parish to Natchitoches - KSLA News 12 has taken you inside area schools as they’ve prepared to open their doors for the start of a new school year.
Now we're checking back in with a school district one week after their first day of class to see what has worked and what still needs work.
From mask wearing to social distancing, DeSoto Parish School leaders tell us they have tried to think of everything possible to keep students and staff safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Clay Corley says one of those measures includes checking student temperatures not once but twice a day; once when they arrive at school and another halfway through the day.
Corley says they do that second temperature check just in case a student may not have been feeling well before heading to school.
“A parent, you know, may give the child some fever-reducing medicine. And that temperature may not show up upon entry,” started Corley.
“But typically, as the day wears on sometimes those students are, we find that they may have a fever later on. So that’s just meant as an extra precaution to kind of check those situations out.”
Superintendent Corley says it's also been a pleasant surprise to see the opposite of any trouble with mask wearing.
"Out of all our students that came to school the first day, or the first two days if you look at our hybrid schedule, we had one student showed up without a face covering."
Some DeSoto Parish parents also expressed their take on the first week of school.
“We’ll give them a ‘A.’ They’re doing well. I think the district is doing very well. I think we’re doing, you know, excellent. Just as good as we did last year,” said parent Tanzela Maxie.
Corley said if he had to give the reopening a grade, he would go with a “B-.”
To be more precise, Corley says his teachers and staff spent months preparing for this new school year and gives the district an "A" for providing a safe, healthy environment throughout the district.
Corley says they still have work to do in improving high speed internet access, critical for both virtual-only and hybrid students, the latter of which will spend half their time online.
Corley says they’ve also learned to be flexible at the very beginning of this school year for whether the district’s 5,100 students are virtual-only online instruction or a hybrid schedule.,
“Because we understand once they see it and experience virtual learning they may figure out, ‘wait, this is not for me.‘ And likewise, the hybrid format,” says Corley.
Roughly 50 or so students at their nine schools district-wide have opted to switch to a different plan thus far, and Corley says they take each case one at a time.
One trend is younger students switching out of virtual-only instruction.
“For our elementary, lower elementary specifically, the virtual option is a heavy lift for parents,” says Corley.”
As of now, Corley says they are discussing thenext phase of reopening, which includes going on home visits to find students who have not signed up for school yet.
