Hot and steamy pattern continues for ArkLaTex

As you get ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another beautiful start across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and will be rising up into the middle 90s once again during the afternoon hours. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be close to the 105 degree mark once again today. After a dry morning we are tracking the potential for showers and storms especially across northern portions of the region. None of these storms are expected to be very strong, but could provide some relief from the heat. These storms also could last into the evening hours as well.