Hot and steamy pattern continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with hot and dry conditions across the ArkLaTex Monday we are tracking a few more chances for wet weather on your Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to be on the toasty side and along with the humidity you can expect this scorching pattern to continue all week long and more than likely will continue into next week. Like today we could see some chances for scattered showers Wednesday as well, but don’t expect any widespread relief from Mother Nature. There is some potential for showers Saturday, but again this will be limited in nature.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another beautiful start across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are in the 70s and will be rising up into the middle 90s once again during the afternoon hours. When you factor in the humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures will be close to the 105 degree mark once again today. After a dry morning we are tracking the potential for showers and storms especially across northern portions of the region. None of these storms are expected to be very strong, but could provide some relief from the heat. These storms also could last into the evening hours as well.
Moving ahead to your Wednesday we are tracking more potential scattered showers and storms for the ArkLaTex. Again the best potential for these storms will be during the afternoon hours across the region. Unlike today any part of the region has a chance to get some relief from the heat. As we head through the rest of the work week we are expecting hot and overall dry conditions for the region. While an isolated shower or storm is possible heat and humidity will be the big story.
Looking ahead to your weekend we continue to track generally the same weather pattern for the region. While scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday the intense heat is will be the most notable thing about your weekend forecast. Temperatures over the weekend will continue to be in the mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures potentially over 105 degrees. So the best outdoor activity will be hanging out by the pool if possible.
So as we battle the dog days of summer mark you have a way to keep yourself cool! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
