2 East Texas school districts report COVID-19 cases

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - As schools prepare to reopen, whether physically, virtually, or a combination of the two, concerns arise about the appearance of COVID-19 within the staffs and student bodies.
In Jefferson, the school district reported Monday that one student who was on the high school campus on Aug. 8 has tested positive for the virus. The district says that those who were in the building and at the same time and in close proximity to the student are being contacted by school officials.
In Grand Saline ISD, a staff member who was in the building on Aug. 7 has tested positive. That person is self-isolating at home, and the district says they came into contact with very few other staffers.
Anyone who feels symptoms of the virus is asked to contact their physician immediately.
