Caddo School District talks bus safety for upcoming school year

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - There will be several changes to schools this year, including how students ride the buses.
Jeff Roberts, Director of Transportation for the Caddo School District, says there are new protocols will keep students and drivers safe this upcoming school year.
“First thing they will see on the bus is a brand new hand sanitizer dispenser that all students will have to utilize.,” Roberts said. “We are going to load the bus from the rear to the front. Socially distancing as much as possible on a school bus you’re not really able to maintain a 6 foot distance, which is where the mask comes into play. It’s going to be similar to what they see in a school building.”
Roberts said the bus rides to school will be different for everyone from the students to the drivers, but he told KSLA those bus rides will be safe.
All students and bus drivers must wear a mask. He says drivers will be provided a face shield if they prefer one. Additional masks will be available as well. Roberts says there will be assigned seating on the bus.
“That will be a huge part of contact tracing in the event that one of the students contracts the virus,” Roberts said. “We can go back to that bus and look at the seating chart to see who was in the general vicinity of that students so we can contact them and make sure they are aware of the situation so they can monitor themselves for symptoms.”
To protect the drivers, the first front rows will remain empty. The district will clean buses after every route.
Louisiana will be in Phase 2 when the Caddo School District goes back to school - that means 50% capacity on buses.
“However, we want to keep that number as low as possible,” Roberts said. “So as we go through our spreadsheets, we notice, for example, one school that had 6 buses running during the school year at capacity. Now, we will only need 3 buses to run the number of students that we will have at the school. We can either keep the numbers down by spreading them evenly across the buses that are not in use or we can look at our numbers keep them low enough, we can sideline certain buses and routes and save money for our district as far as fuel costs and maintenance are concerned.”
Roberts said they are collecting data from surveys sent out earlier this summer, but not as many students will ride buses at the beginning of the school year.
“We are utilizing that data to be more efficient in our transportation measures this year,” Roberts said. “Of the 48% reporting to school, a small number said they would our transportation. We figure we are somewhere between 5,000 and 8,000 needed transportation at this point.”
The district first day of school is set for August 24.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.