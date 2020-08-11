Caddo School District talks bus safety for upcoming school year

“However, we want to keep that number as low as possible,” Roberts said. “So as we go through our spreadsheets, we notice, for example, one school that had 6 buses running during the school year at capacity. Now, we will only need 3 buses to run the number of students that we will have at the school. We can either keep the numbers down by spreading them evenly across the buses that are not in use or we can look at our numbers keep them low enough, we can sideline certain buses and routes and save money for our district as far as fuel costs and maintenance are concerned.”