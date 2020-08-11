ArkLaTex doctor says flu shots are more important than ever during COVID-19 pandemic

With doctors, clinics and hospitals recognizing the chance that COVID-19 cases could start increasing in the fall, health experts are saying getting your flu shot is more important than ever.
“No telling what’s going to happen, but it’s a big concern,” said Dr. Esther Lawson MD, at W-K Quick Care. “We have had a busy summer with COVID. We certainly don’t need a lot of the flu on top of the corona outbreak.”
In the past, schools in the ArkLaTex have closed down to be sanitized due to flu outbreaks.
This past January, North Caddo Elementary/Middle School had to close for a day due to the high number of students and staff with the flu or flu-like symptoms.
“Several schools closed last year because of the flu and every year our hospitals get overwhelmed with the flu,” Dr. Lawson said. “Last year was a bad year. When all the beds are full and you have people waiting in the emergency room to get a bed in the hospital because the hospital is so full... that’s not a good situation. That happened with the flu this past season. So we do not need that again this year, especially when we are full of COVID patients. Definitely don’t need to add that.”
When it comes to the number of people getting their flu shots each year in the ArkLaTex, Dr. Lawson says it’s nowhere near the number it should be.
“It’s very important to get your flu shot every year,” Dr. Lawson said. “The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone who is 6 months old or older. If you are under 6 months old you cannot get the flu vaccine. This year is particularly important. Our hospitals are busy with coronavirus patients.”
Dr. Lawson equated getting the flu shot with protecting others from COVID-19 by wearing a face mask.
During the flu season, the elderly, people with health problems, and younger children are most susceptible to getting the flu.
“Everyone over 6 months old is supposed to get a flu vaccine, but it is especially important to get it if you are over 50, if you have other health problems such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes,” Dr. Lawson said. “Those things put you more at risk of being put in the hospital if you get the flu. Also children. Children are more vulnerable. They get sick, they can end up in the hospital as well. School-aged children. It’s very important for them to get a flu vaccine.”
When it comes to getting your flu vaccine, Dr. Lawson says it is best to get it as soon as it is available. She says flu shots start to be available in September. It takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to work.
“I always tell my patients if you get to Halloween and you haven’t had your flu vaccine you are very late,” she said.
The best place to go to get your flu shot, according to Dr. Lawson, is your primary care provider. However, there are other options.
“We do a drive-thru clinic here at Quick Care every year where you can just drive through and get your flu vaccine. It’s easy, it only takes a few minutes, it really doesn’t hurt that much. It’s just a little pinch and you’re done in a few seconds. There’s really no reason not to do it.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has broken down the differences and similarities between the flu and COVID-19 ahead of the fall.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.