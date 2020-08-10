Smith County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s help after 2nd child porn charge filed on paramedic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators looked further into the case of a paramedic who is accused of having hundreds of child pornography images, they uncovered evidence that linked Matthew Tyler Clearman to additional child porn images.
On Monday, 241st Judicial District Judge Jack Skeen issued another possession or promotion of child pornography, which is a second-degree felony, and the charge was filed on Clearman, 43, of Lindale, at the Smith County Jail, where he is currently being held.
Skeen set a bond amount of $250,000 for the additional charge.
The Smith County Jail website, is still showing that Clearman only has one possession or promotion of child porn. The website is showing that his bond amount is still $500,000.
“Investigators are asking for anyone who may have had children around Matthew Clearman to notify the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 and ask for Detective Audrey Lugo,” a press release stated.
The press release urged parents to keep their children safe and monitor all of their social media activity. It also told parents that they need to be highly involved in their children’s lives and ask questions.
“The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety and well-being of all citizen’s especially our most vulnerable,” the press release stated.
On Aug. 1, Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Bullard police officers arrested Clearman at the town’s fire station and charged him with second-degree felony possession or promotion of child pornography.
According to a press release, SCSO investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 14. The cyber tip stated that two files were uploaded to Instagram from a user with a known IP address, and further investigation revealed that the IP address belonged to Clearman.
The cyber tip also included two photos, the press release stated. One was of a man wearing firefighter bunker gear and a fire helmet. The other photo allegedly depicted child pornography.
“Investigators located a Facebook page for Matthew Clearman and observed his ‘profile picture’ as the same photograph of the male subject wearing the firefighter gear,” the press release stated.
On June 12, Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators asked Judge Christi Kennedy of the 114th Judicial District Court for a search warrant for Clearman’s Instagram account, and she issued the warrant. Eight days later, SCSO investigators received the records from Instagram, including 88 media files.
“Investigators recovered multiple photos and one video depicting child pornography and lewd visual material depicting a child,” the press release stated.
According to the press release, some of the children depicted in the images appeared to be between 7 and 16 years old. SCSO investigators also allegedly recovered text messages between Clearman and other people about the dissemination of child pornography.
Then on July 30, Judge Kerry Russell with the 7th Judicial District Court issued a search warrant for Clearman’s home, which is located in the 16000 block of Rolling Meadows in Lindale.
“Investigators conducted a search of the residence and recovered several multi-media devices,” the press release stated. “A subsequent search of these devices revealed hundreds of images of child pornography.”
“Initially reported to us was two photographs, one of the suspect and one of apparent child pornography,” said Craig Halbrooks, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office sergeant in charge of the case. “When we executed a search warrant on the social media account we recovered hundreds of child pornography images and videos and subsequently we served a search warrant on electronic devices and recovered upwards of a thousand images and videos.”
After investigators presented an arrest affidavit to County Court-at-law Judge Taylor Heaton, he issued an arrest warrant for Clearman.
“I can say there are involvements in other cases we have uncovered,” said Halbrooks, not able to give further information because the investigation is still on-going.
Larry Christian, a spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Clearman is a paramedic with CHRISTUS. The chief of the Bullard Fire Department said Clearman does not work for that agency.
CHRISTUS EMS said in a statement that Clearman’s arrest was unrelated to his work and that a preliminary review shows that no patients were involved. It also said that Clearman has been placed on unpaid leave.
