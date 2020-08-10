Scorching week ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend and was able to stay cool in the intense heat we had to deal with across the region. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking our most prolonged period of summer heat we have seen so far this year. Temperatures throughout the week will be cruising in the mid 90s all week long with very limited chances for rain. When you add in the humidity, ‘feels-like’ temperatures this week will be close to the 105 degree mark. The only slight chance for shower activity will come on Tuesday and Wednesday, but that relief will be very isolated in nature.