Scorching week ahead for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend and was able to stay cool in the intense heat we had to deal with across the region. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking our most prolonged period of summer heat we have seen so far this year. Temperatures throughout the week will be cruising in the mid 90s all week long with very limited chances for rain. When you add in the humidity, ‘feels-like’ temperatures this week will be close to the 105 degree mark. The only slight chance for shower activity will come on Tuesday and Wednesday, but that relief will be very isolated in nature.
As you get ready to head out the door this morning all you are going to need is a pair of sunglasses as we are tracking sunny skies across the ArkLaTex to kick off the week. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 70s this morning and will be rising into the mid 90s by the middle of the afternoon. When you add in the humidity, it will actually feel close to 105 degree throughout the ArkLaTex.
Our best and really once chances for rain will come on Tuesday and Wednesday when there is the potential for a few scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaTex. Do not expect anything severe or very widespread for that matter, but Mother Nature could dish out some relief to a few lucky people. Temperatures will stay toasty with highs in the mid 90s.
As we go through the rest of the week we will continue to watch our temperatures slowly move up for the ArkLaTex. Highs towards the end of the week will be moving towards the 100 degree mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures possibly north of 105 degrees. A quick preview of your weekend forecast shows little or no chance of any relief for the region so get used to the heat.
As we track possibly the hottest week of the year so far make sure you are drinking plenty of water! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
