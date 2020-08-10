Scorching heat with limited rain chances this week

Tuesday will be a dry and sunny day. There will be limited clouds for the first half of the day. Therefore, the sunshine will help heat temperatures up. It should top out in the mid 90s. Later in the afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will be possible in the northern ArkLaTex. The rain will be winding down as the evening wears on. I have a 10% chance of rain for the day, but 30% for the night.