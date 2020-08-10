Scorching heat with limited rain chances this week

(KSLA) - The heat continues for the ArkLaTex this week confirming the dog days of summer. No cooler weather is on its way any time soon. Rain will also be limited this week.
This evening will be dry and hot. There will be a few clouds around and a nice sunset is on its way. Temperatures will slowly cool down after sunset. It should be in the lower 90s and upper 80s until tonight.
Overnight, it will be mostly clear with no chance of rain. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures not cooling down much at all. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s as we start off our Tuesday. It may feel warmer than that with more humidity around.
Tuesday will be a dry and sunny day. There will be limited clouds for the first half of the day. Therefore, the sunshine will help heat temperatures up. It should top out in the mid 90s. Later in the afternoon and evening, a few showers and storms will be possible in the northern ArkLaTex. The rain will be winding down as the evening wears on. I have a 10% chance of rain for the day, but 30% for the night.
Wednesday may start off with a couple showers around in the morning. By the afternoon, it will become more limited. I do have a 20% chance of rain for the day. Temperatures will still be hot and get up to the mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday will both be hot and mostly dry days. I have only a 10% chance of rain for each day. It will be mostly sunny with limited cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
This weekend is looking good too! It will be mostly sunny both days with little to no rain expected. I am optimistic that there will not be any, but since we are a good few days away, I cannot rule out one or two showers as of now. Since the rain chances will be low, the temperatures will be hot! It will heat up to the mid 90s.
In the tropics, we are officially one month away from the peek of hurricane season. So, on average, the numbers will start to go up, and the tropics will be at their most active. So far, we are only monitoring one area of potential development in the mid Atlantic. This will likely become out next named storm, but poses no threat to the gulf as of now.
Have a great week!
