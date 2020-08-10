Man found dead inside west Shreveport home; suspect sought

By Alex Onken | August 10, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 2:11 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more following the discovery of a body on Monday morning.

Officers were performing a welfare check just before noon at a home in the 3300 block of W. 70th Street. That's in the Sunset Acres/Garden Valley area of Shreveport.

Officers found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

No word on how long the man was there.

Police have no suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

