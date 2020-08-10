Man found dead inside west Shreveport home; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more following the discovery of a body on Monday morning.
Officers were performing a welfare check just before noon at a home in the 3300 block of W. 70th Street. That's in the Sunset Acres/Garden Valley area of Shreveport.
Officers found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.
No word on how long the man was there.
Police have no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.