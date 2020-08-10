Holy Cross HS issues statement after post shows individual kneeling on person’s neck

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Holy Cross High School released a statement Monday (Aug 10) regarding an individual who was seen in a social media post, wearing a school sweatshirt, kneeling on a person’s neck.
School officials say that person has been identified and appropriate actions were taken.
The school said ”It has come to our attention that a photo with a caption was posted earlier on social media pages of an individual in our school sweatshirt displaying actions unbecoming of a Holy Cross man. The individual has been identified, his parents have been notified, and appropriate actions have been taken. The post has been taken down. We are, however, aware that screenshots are still circulating.”
