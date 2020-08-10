Customs and Border Patrol agents seize more than $83k in counterfeit Louis Vuitton, Mac products

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of New Orleans seized more than $83,000 worth of counterfeit Louis Vuitton and Mac products on Aug. 6. Agents say the products came from an express consignment facility.
CBP says officers found 75 Gucci and Hermes belts, Louis Vuitton duffel bags, backpacks, wallets, and purses, as well as ten Mac brush kits. All of the items were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks.
“Even through challenging times, our officers continue to protect consumers and jobs by intercepting and seizing fraudulent goods,” said CBP Port of New Orleans Director Terri Edwards. “It’s a shame that there are people out there using this time to traffic illegitimate merchandise, but we commend our officers for protecting American consumers from these fraudulent purchases.”
For more information about counterfeit goods, click here. Those who believe they’ve been a victim of such fraud can report it to the e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System, or call 1-800-BE-ALERT. People can also file a complaint with the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at iprcenter.gov/referral, or call 1-866-IPR-2060.
