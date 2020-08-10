Child hot car deaths down amid COVID-19, but new risk posed to stay-at-home kids

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has inadvertently lowered the number of hot car deaths involving children in the U.S., but it has also presented a new risk to children of parents who are working from home.
More children dying of heatstroke have gotten into vehicles on their own instead of being left there by an adult, according to Lisa King of Right Step Learning Center in Nacogdoches.
The assumption is that vehicles are more likely to be parked at home, often unlocked, rather than being driven to a place of employment.
By the end of summer in 2019, there were 52 child deaths across the U.S., 7 of whom lived in Texas. Compare those numbers to the 13 deaths by Aug. 2020 in a hot car, according to KidsandCars.org. Four of those deaths were in Texas.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides spoke with King about steps parents can take to prevent such a tragedy from happening in their own driveway.
