Shooting reported in southwest Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting on Valley View Drive the evening of Aug. 9. (Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | August 9, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 9:15 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.

Five units still are on the scene of a shooting call reported at 7:13 p.m. on Hearne Avenue between Sunnybrook and Grassmere streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Dispatch records earlier showed that a Shreveport Fire Department medic unit was summoned to Valley View Drive at 7:12 p.m.

And there then there were a dozen SPD units on Valley View between West Canal Boulevard and Louise Street.

Police have not yet said whether anyone was shot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

