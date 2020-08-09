Shooting reported in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a report of a shooting.
Five units still are on the scene of a shooting call reported at 7:13 p.m. on Hearne Avenue between Sunnybrook and Grassmere streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Dispatch records earlier showed that a Shreveport Fire Department medic unit was summoned to Valley View Drive at 7:12 p.m.
And there then there were a dozen SPD units on Valley View between West Canal Boulevard and Louise Street.
Police have not yet said whether anyone was shot.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
