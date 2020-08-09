North Louisiana man dies when SUV crashes into tree then catches fire with him trapped inside vehicle

NEAR GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man died when his SUV crashed into a large tree then caught fire with him trapped inside, authorities say.
His two passengers were seriously hurt but got out of the Jeep Laredo, according to Louisiana State Police.
Jasmine Goldsmith, 33, of Ruston, was about three miles west of Grambling and driving north on Gahagan Road when the accident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.
Preliminary investigation shows Goldsmith failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. Highway 80, Trooper First Class Brent Hardy said.
The Jeep Laredo crossed U.S. 80 and ran off the highway, where it struck the tree and became engulfed in flames.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
The vehicle was damaged by the fire to the point that investigators have been unable to determine whether Goldsmith and his passengers were wearing seat belts.
Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths this year.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.