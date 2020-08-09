Man fatally shot as party-goers leave large get-together

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — A Lincoln Parish man was fatally shot as party-goers were leaving a large get-together in Ruston early Sunday morning.
Sheriff’s deputies heard a gunshot while investigating a large party shortly in the 400 block of Louisiana Highway 146 shortly before 1 a.m., the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office report.
Moments later, authorities say, 24-year-old Peter Guy approached deputies exclaiming that he had been shot.
The law officers began administering first aid. Then the Ruston man was taken by ambulance to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, the Ruston hospital where he died.
More than 100 vehicles were parked along the roadway and a “very large crowd” of people were present when the shooting occurred.
Now detectives are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office’s criminal investigators at (318) 251-5111.
Information also can be relayed to authorities by calling Ruston-Lincoln Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111, texting a tip to “TIP515” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or submiting a tip on the organization’s website.
