1 killed, several injured after gunmen open fire into large crowd in Tangipahoa Parish

ROSELAND, La. (WVUE) -One person was killed and several others were injured Saturday night after multiple gunmen opened fire in a large crowd in Tangipahoa Parish.
A spokesman for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Vernon Town Rd. in Roseland.
Multiple gunmen opened fire in a large crowd during a trail ride event. One person was fatally shot and at least two others were wounded.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward with information.
To submit anonymous information, you may do so online through Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa or by calling 1-800-554-5245.
