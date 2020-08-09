Cowboys sign LSU TE grad Jamal Pettigrew

He was a four-star prospect out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans and was rated as the No. 188 national prospect by Scout, No. 219 by ESPN and No. 243 by 247Sports.com. In addition, he was ranked as the seventh-best tight end and the 13th best prospect in Louisiana. He earned a spot in the USA Today All-USA First Team for the state of Louisiana in 2015 and participated in the 2016 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl.