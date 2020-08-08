Typical toasty August weekend weather

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! We’re back on schedule with our usual hot and steamy, dry days in August. The humidity is back, but still low enough to keep us away from heat advisories.
Today: this morning, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing through the 80s. By the afternoon, temperatures will reach the 90s with highs in the mid 90s. Don’t forget about the humidity! When we factor in our famous friend, it puts our feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s to 105. Stay hydrated and remember the sunscreen!
Tonight, we may see a passing cloud or to, otherwise, a nice star-gazing night with temperatures falling into the upper 80s. Overnight, we’ll cool to the mid and upper 70s.
Sunday: not much will change. Another dry and sunny start with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. High temperatures will climb into the mid 90s once again with oppressive humidity levels.
Monday will be H-O-T like the weekend! Highs are back in the mid 90s with rain chances slim to none. This pattern of hot and dry weather will stick around for the beginning of the work week. Heading towards the back half, rain chances will slightly improve keeping some highs around two degrees cooler.
Tropics: quiet for now, but as we are in the peak season for hurricanes, we’ll definitely have to keep our eye on it.
Have a great weekend
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.