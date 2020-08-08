Man arrested and charged with armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a man accused of robbing a couple just before 6:30 a.m. on Friday, August 7.
Officers were called to the Ranchland in the 3000 block of Bert Kouns on reports of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, officers made contact witH the victims who said while they were sitting in their vehicle in the parking lot, LaWillie Hays, 34, opened their car door and robbed them at gunpoint.
Hays fled on foot toward Southland Park Drive after taking a cell phone and set of car keys.
A circulating patrol officer spotted Hays and tried to stop him, but Hays fled on foot.
K9 Dice later responded to the scene at a nearby apartment complex and took Hays into custody.
Investigators say Hays was charged with Armed Robbery and Resisting an Officer.
He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
