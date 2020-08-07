Woman grazed in head by bullet; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is recovering at a Shreveport hospital after nearly being shot in the head.
Officers got the call around 11 p.m. on Thursday to Palestine Street. That’s in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
Police say that a car filled with people left a home when people started shooting at them.
That’s when the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet.
Officials say that she is expected to be okay and is recovering at a hospital.
No one else in the car was hit by gunfire.
Police do not have any suspect descriptions at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
