Scattered showers as heat moves in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking rising temperatures and humidity for the ArkLaTex even though we are tracking potential showers and storms once again for the region on Friday. The rising temperatures are part of a ridge of high pressure that is slowly building in over the region and will really exert its influence on the ArkLaTex as we go through the weekend and into next week. While temperatures will be moving up for the region we are not expecting temperatures dramatically above for where they should be for this time of year, just some typical August heat.