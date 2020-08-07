Scattered showers as heat moves in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are tracking rising temperatures and humidity for the ArkLaTex even though we are tracking potential showers and storms once again for the region on Friday. The rising temperatures are part of a ridge of high pressure that is slowly building in over the region and will really exert its influence on the ArkLaTex as we go through the weekend and into next week. While temperatures will be moving up for the region we are not expecting temperatures dramatically above for where they should be for this time of year, just some typical August heat.
So as you get ready to head out the door to start your Friday we are tracking yet another potential day of scattered showers and storms for some of you in the ArkLaTex. The most likely places that you will fine thunderstorm activity will be across northern and western portions of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this afternoon will continue their slow movement upward as we are expecting high temperatures that should be able to reach into the low 90s all throughout the ArkLaTex.
As we head into the weekend we continue to track hot and dry conditions for the region. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s throughout the region. When you add in the humidity, temperatures will actually feel like right around the 100 degree mark outside. Don’t expect any relief from Mother Nature as sunshine will dominate the region for the most part.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking more heat and humidity on the way for the region. Temperatures throughout next week should be in the mid 90s with a considerable amount of humidity. The best chances for rain next week will come during the middle portion of the week when a disturbance could spark some scattered shower and storm activity. Isolated showers and storms are possible Monday, but do not expect any widespread relief.
So get ready for a hot but very sunny weekend ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.