Sabine Parish official releases name of victim in fatal fire

SABINE PARISH (KSLA) - Crews are working to learn more about a fatal fire that took place Thursday night in Sabine Parish.
The body of Mark Austin, 60, was discovered in the charred remains of a home in the Mitchell community, which is west of Converse.
According to a news release from Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers, North Sabine Fire District units arrived on the scene when the mobile home was completely engulfed in flames.
Family and neighbors told firefighters that someone was still in the home.
Austin’s body was found in the living room area of the home, where the fire is thought to have begun.
Authorities with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office began an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Austin’s body was taken to Oschner-LSU Health Hospital for an autopsy and to determine if he was alive at the time of the fire.
