High heat this weekend with dry conditions

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be hot this weekend. It will get back to the mid 90s with lots of sunshine and no rain. It will be a great weekend!
This evening will be beautiful. There will be some passing clouds with no rain around. I am optimistic for a really nice sunset. Temperatures will still be in the 90s before sunset. After the sun goes down, temperatures will cool to the 80s. So it will still be warm.
Overnight, it will be generally clear. Only a few passing clouds at times. More of the clouds will be around near sunrise Saturday. It will be dry at the very least. Temperatures will cool down to the lower to mid 70s, so it will be a little muggy.
This upcoming weekend will be a bit better. There will be a few passing clouds with limited rain chances. Temperatures will also be back in the mid 90s in the afternoon. So it will be hot! As far as any weekend plans, you just need to prepare for the heat.
Next week, looks to remain hot and dry for the most part. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s in the afternoon. There will also be clouds at times mixing in with the sunshine. A couple stray showers are possible. There will only be a 10-20% chance of a shower.
Here is some good news about the tropics! It is quiet! There are currently no systems worth watching for any development. This could easily change in a couple days though. We will keep you updated on that.
Have a fantastic weekend!
