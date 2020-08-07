Dr. Ghali opens up about positive COVID test

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. G. E. Ghali, the chancellor of LSU Health - Shreveport, says last weekend began with a scratchy throat.
By Sunday, his concern began to grow that it may be something more than allergies after checking his temperature.
“It was somewhere between 101 and 102,” Ghali explained during an one-one-one interview with KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner.
Later that night he says a colleague gave him a rapid virus test, which takes about 15 minutes to produce a result.
That result was ‘positive’.
“This virus obviously does not discriminate against anyone,” he Ghali continued.
He said he was less worried about himself and more about the others he may have been around in the days leading up to his first symptom.
“So I go 48 hours ahead of that,” Ghali explained, detailing the first steps of his personal contact tracing.
“I was more concerned about my family and the people around me than I was about myself,” said Ghali.
Less than three days prior to his first symptom, Dr. Ghali appeared with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards during one of his daily COVID-19 news conferences in Baton Rouge.
“Both of us were wearing masks the whole time except while at the microphone,” Ghali recalls.
He added he and other members of the news conference remained 12 to 15 feet apart at all times, and when they were unable to be that far apart, they were all masked.
However it still didn’t stop him from contacting the Governor’s office after his positive test.
“It was a call that I made. I did talk to the Governor about it,” Ghali continued.
CDC guidelines suggest contact tracing of 48 hours prior to the first symptom. However, Dr. Ghali says he traced his steps back a full 72 hours.
As for how he contracted coronavirus, he says he really doesn’t know.
However, as an oral surgeon, he added, “I’m in their mouth, in their nose and in their throats all the time.”
He says his focus is making sure others around him don’t become infected.
“Not to say I got it from a patient, I really don’t know. I could have gotten it from my children,” he explained.
Dr. Ghali said no one who was around him in the days leading up to his first symptom have tested positive.
