Diocese of Shreveport kicks-off school year on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Diocese of Shreveport begins their 2020-2021 school year on Monday, August 10.
“We’re ready,” Superintendent Sister Carol Shively says. “It’s like Mardi Gras and Christmas put together for us.”
The district has more than 1,000 students, operating six schools in both Shreveport and Monroe.
A majority will have face to face instruction, while only four percent of students are doing the virtual option.
Several safety precautions are in place to keep both staff and students safe.
Having barriers in classrooms and the cafeteria, and requiring everyone to wear a mask, are just a couple of the precautions.
“My biggest fear is an outbreak, but we have worked with medical professional to develop protocols to prevent and handle that situation,” says Shively
