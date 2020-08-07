CPSO, SPD task force arrests 10 in warrant round up

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Ten people were arrested following a four-day operation executed by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.
The operation ended on Thursday, according to a news release from the organization, which is a joint partnership between the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police.
In total agents seized seven firearms, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, 30 ml of liquid steroids ($300 street value), 836 grams of THC edibles ($8,360 street value), 179 grams of crack cocaine ($17,900 street value), 111 grams of powder cocaine ($11,100 street value), 779.6 grams of methamphetamines ($77,960 street value), 85 grams of marijuana ($850 street value), and $5,256.00 in cash.
Below are the locations where search warrants were enacted and arrests were subsequently made. All incidents took place in Shreveport:
1700 Block of Arlington Street
- Jasmine Hill, 26, for Possession of Marijuana (Caddo summons issued);
- Will Jenkins, 42, for Possession of Schedule II and Keeping a Disorderly Place (Caddo summons issued);
- Sergio Taylor, 35, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (booked into SPD jail);
- Gentry Jones, 33, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (booked into SPD jail);
1900 Block of Centenary Street
- Dede Curry, 45, for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute (booked into SPD jail);
3100 Block of Fulton Street
- Deangelo Pouncy, 27, for Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm;
- Ariana Velasquez, 27, for Possession of Stolen Firearm;
7000 Block of Karen Street
- Melissa Brooks, 37, for four counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent, two counts of Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of CDS in the Presence of Minors, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm;
- Tyran Cade, 38, for four counts of Possession with Intent Schedule II, one count of Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Use of Body Armor;
2000 Block of Hearne Avenue
- Cameron Mathews, 23, for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.