CPSO, SPD task force arrests 10 in warrant round up

In total agents seized seven firearms, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, 30 ml of liquid steroids ($300 street value), 836 grams of THC edibles ($8,360 street value), 179 grams of crack cocaine ($17,900 street value), 111 grams of powder cocaine ($11,100 street value), 779.6 grams of methamphetamines ($77,960 street value), 85 grams of marijuana ($850 street value), and $5,256.00 in cash.