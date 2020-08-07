CPSO, SPD task force arrests 10 in warrant round up

After an operation that lasted several days, thousands of dollars worth of drugs were taken off the streets and ten people were arrested. (Source: Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force)
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Ten people were arrested following a four-day operation executed by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force.

The operation ended on Thursday, according to a news release from the organization, which is a joint partnership between the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and Shreveport Police.

In total agents seized seven firearms, a bulletproof vest, a gas mask, 30 ml of liquid steroids ($300 street value), 836 grams of THC edibles ($8,360 street value), 179 grams of crack cocaine ($17,900 street value), 111 grams of powder cocaine ($11,100 street value), 779.6 grams of methamphetamines ($77,960 street value), 85 grams of marijuana ($850 street value), and $5,256.00 in cash.

Below are the locations where search warrants were enacted and arrests were subsequently made. All incidents took place in Shreveport:

1700 Block of Arlington Street

  • Jasmine Hill, 26, for Possession of Marijuana (Caddo summons issued);
  • Will Jenkins, 42, for Possession of Schedule II and Keeping a Disorderly Place (Caddo summons issued);
  • Sergio Taylor, 35, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (booked into SPD jail);
  • Gentry Jones, 33, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (booked into SPD jail);

1900 Block of Centenary Street

  • Dede Curry, 45, for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute (booked into SPD jail);

3100 Block of Fulton Street

  • Deangelo Pouncy, 27, for Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm;
  • Ariana Velasquez, 27, for Possession of Stolen Firearm;

7000 Block of Karen Street

  • Melissa Brooks, 37, for four counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent, two counts of Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of CDS in the Presence of Minors, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm;
  • Tyran Cade, 38, for four counts of Possession with Intent Schedule II, one count of Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Use of Body Armor;

2000 Block of Hearne Avenue

  • Cameron Mathews, 23, for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute

