19-year-old dies in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Health and Safety is working to learn more about a crash that left a young man dead on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Just before 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash just south of Carthage.
According to Texas DPS, Ricardo Rodriguez, 19, of Gary was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro east on FM 2517, approaching the intersection of U.S. Highway 59.
Rodriguez failed to stop at the intersection and continued into the path of a pickup truck heading south, according to Texas DPS.
The pickup hit the Camaro on the left side, causing major damage to both vehicles.
Rodriquez was pronounced at the scene by Judge Sue Kiper and was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage.
The driver of the pickup was sent to a Carthage hospital, in stable condition.
