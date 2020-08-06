Wreck in New Orleans area kills North Louisiana woman

(KSLA) — A North Louisiana woman was killed when a speeding pickup ran into the rear of the car in which she was riding, causing it to hit another pickup, authorities say.
Andrea Adams, 49, of Monroe, died in the three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 61 near West 10th Street (Louisiana Highway 637) in the St. John the Baptist Parish community of Reserve shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Preliminary investigation shows Adams was in the rear seat of a 2014 Toyota Corolla that was traveling south on US 61 when it was struck from the rear by a southbound Dodge Ram that was traveling at a high rate of speed, Trooper First Class Monroe Dillon III said.
The impact caused the Corolla to rotate and hit another Ram pickup in the rear. The car and one of the trucks then ran into a drainage canal.
Adams was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The car’s driver and front-seat passenger, whose names have not been released, were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The driver of one of the Dodge Rams also was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
“The facts and circumstances surrounding the actions of the at-fault driver(s) are still pending an ongoing investigation; and there is no further information at this time,” says a statement released by Louisiana State Police.
