Woman charged in 17-month-old’s death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is charged after the death of a toddler in June of this year.
Tatianna Burns, 39, faces one count of second-degree murder. Burns is not the child’s mother but was her legal caretaker.
On June 6, investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Bureau were called to Willis-Knighton South regarding reports of a 17-month-old female arriving at the hospital in an unresponsive state.
Doctors immediately suspected foul play, according to SPD.
There were no visible injuries to the girl, but she was suffering from major head trauma, according to doctors. She was placed on a ventilator and later died on June 8.
An autopsy was performed and according to the report on July 27, the Caddo Parish Coroner determined that the manner of death was a homicide.
On August 5, after a weeks-long investigation, detectives got a warrant for Burns’ arrest.
She was taken into custody later on Aug. 5 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews.
Burns’ bond is set at $500,000.
