WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Dr. Jose Romero, Secretary of Health, and Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, State Epidemiologist, update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
In the state, Dr. Romero reports 735 new COVID-19 cases. This is down from 912 cases reported on Wednesday.
Of the top counties in Arkansas with new COVID-19 cases, Dr. Romero reports Craighead with 69, Poinsett 27, Crittenden and Mississippi at 23 and Greene at 22.
Dr. Dillaha says flu vaccines will be available in Sept. with drive-in clinics starting Sept. 21.
