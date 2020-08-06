Scattered showers as temperatures start rising

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking one more potential day of showers before a much drier pattern begin to set in for the ArkLaTex. We are not expecting the shower activity to be as widespread as what we saw yesterday and that means we should see warmer temperatures across the ArkLaTex Thursday. As we look ahead to the weekend and next week a much more typical August pattern will be developing over the ArkLaTex and that will mean warmer temperatures along with lower chances for any shower activity.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning some of you may want to grab the rain gear again as we are tracking scattered showers developing during the morning hours and lasting into the afternoon. The rain won’t be particularly heavy or widespread, but there could be a few spots that see some downpours. High temperatures today should be warmer compared to what we saw yesterday with high temperatures expected to be in the 90s throughout the region.
As we move ahead to Friday and your weekend forecast we continue to track an overall dry and hot pattern ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures on Friday should rise up into the mid 90s for most of the region along with more sunshine on the way. Your weekend forecast is shaping up to be very similar with highs in the mid to upper 90s with sunshine expected both days. Though the humidity will be on the rise we are not expecting Heat Advisories to be issued for the region.
Looking ahead to next week we are not tracking a whole lot that will be changing for region. Monday should be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s and this trend should continue for the most part throughout the week. There is the potential for some showers perhaps Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but as of right now we are not anticipating any widespread rain chances for the ArkLaTex. Once again while temperatures will be on the toasty side, at this point we do not expect Heat Advisories to be issued over the next week
So get ready for a much more typical weather pattern on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
