Scattered showers as temperatures start rising

Looking ahead to next week we are not tracking a whole lot that will be changing for region. Monday should be hot and sunny with highs in the mid 90s and this trend should continue for the most part throughout the week. There is the potential for some showers perhaps Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but as of right now we are not anticipating any widespread rain chances for the ArkLaTex. Once again while temperatures will be on the toasty side, at this point we do not expect Heat Advisories to be issued over the next week