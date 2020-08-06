Salvation Army Stuff the Bus event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army has teamed up with Walmart for a “Stuff the Bus” event to collect school supplies for students in need.
The “Stuff the Bus” campaign runs from Friday, August 7, until Sunday, August 9.
A wide variety of supplies are needed to help students this school year.
The Salvation Army will have boxes set up at five local Walmart locations to collect supplies. The boxes are set up at the following locations:
- Neighborhood Market – 4000 Barksdale Boulevard
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 1645 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 6235 West Port Avenue
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 1125 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
- Wal-Mart Supercenter – 4701 Northport Boulevard
If you would like to donate, but cannot make it to one of these locations, donations can also be made through an online Walmart registry
“There are children in Shreveport – Bossier City whose parents will have to make the tough choice between school supplies, groceries, the electric bill or insurance,” said Lt. Jamaal Ellis from The Salvation Army in Shreveport. “We anticipate this number will increase significantly this year due to the novel coronavirus.”
Walmart and The Salvation Army have teamed up for over 30 years to benefit local communities.
All donations made in the “Stuff the Bus” event will stay in the community to help local children in need of school supplies.
