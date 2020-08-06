Rain possible Friday; hot & dry this weekend

(KSLA) - Some rain will be around again on Friday, but not everyone will see rain. This weekend will be dry with hot temperatures in the mid 90s.
This evening, there should not be any rain at all. It will be nice with a few passing clouds. Sunshine will be mixing its way in as well. Temperatures will be warm in the lower 90s and upper 80s. After sunset, it will cool down some more, of course.
Tonight, it should remain nice and dry. By sunrise, a couple showers will be possible near the I-30 corridor. Everywhere else will not see any rain. It should be partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
Friday will be similar to what we had Thursday. The rain will be limited. However, a couple stray showers are not ruled out. There should still be plenty of sunshine. The heat will be building up in the afternoon. The humidity will be back as well. So, it will heat up to the lower 90s, and feel like the upper 90s.
This upcoming weekend will be a bit better. There will be a few passing clouds with limited rain chances. Temperatures will also be back in the mid 90s in the afternoon. So it will be hot! As far as any weekend plans, you just need to prepare for the heat.
Next week, looks to remain hot and dry for the most part. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s in the afternoon. There will also be clouds at times mixing in with the sunshine. A couple stray showers are possible. There will only be a 10-20% chance of a shower.
Here is some good news about the tropics! It is quiet! There are currently no systems worth watching for any development. This could easily change in a couple days though. We will keep you updated on that.
Have a great rest of the week!
