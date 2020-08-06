Operation nets 14 on drug- and/or gun-related charges

Agents searched 10 residences and seized $34,500 in cash, a dozen guns and an estimated $92,000 worth of drugs

ARRESTED: Craig Allen (top row, left to right), Damon Breaux, Keller Reed, Darrell Bell, Dalynte Cole, Taurese Byrd, Treveon Carter (middle row, left to right), Jeffrey Finley, DeAngelo Hill, Tradarion Jackson, Nicholas Jiles, Kaylon Kennon, Udarius Thomas (bottom row, left to right) and Otis McFann. (Source: Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit)
By Curtis Heyen | August 6, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 10:48 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fourteen people face charges and an estimated $92,000 worth of drugs, including crack cocaine and methamphetamine, are off the street as a result of Operation Kickoff.

The effort conducted July 20-31 by the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit aimed to address people’s complaints about gun- and drug-related activities, authorities say.

Agents searched 10 Shreveport residences and seized $34,500 in cash, a dozen guns, 15.2 pounds of marijuana, about 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine and slightly more than an ounce of crack cocaine, according to a statement about the operation.

Following are the general addresses and those who were arrested. Their ages were not immediately available.

1100 block of Boulevard Street:

  • Craig Allen, one count of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
  • Damon Breaux, one count of possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute
  • Keller Reed, one count of possession of a Schedule II CDS

8200 block of Pines Road:

  • Darrell Bell, one count of possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute
  • Dalynte Cole, one count each of possession a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated obstruction of a highway

700 block of Pickwick Place:

  • Taurese Byrd, one count each of possession of a Schedule I CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine tablets) with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS and being a felon in possession of a firearm

3000 block of Skelly Street:

  • Treveon Carter, one count each of possession of a Schedule II CDS (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine tablets) with intent to distribute, being a convicted felon with a firearm, being a fugitive and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS.

2100 block of Greenwood Road:

  • Jeffrey Finley, two counts of possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute

3000 block of Louise Street:

  • DeAngelo Hill, one count each of possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a firearm with a CDS

3800 block of Line Avenue:

  • Tradarion Jackson, one count each of possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon, being a fugitive and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

400 block of Seneca Trail:

  • Nicholas Jiles, one count each of possession of marijuana and illegal carrying of a firearm with a CDS

100 block of Southfield Road:

  • Kaylon Kennon, one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS
  • Udarius Thomas, 34, one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS

9300 block of New London:

  • Otis McFann, one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a handgun with a CDS

