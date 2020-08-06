Operation nets 14 on drug- and/or gun-related charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fourteen people face charges and an estimated $92,000 worth of drugs, including crack cocaine and methamphetamine, are off the street as a result of Operation Kickoff.
The effort conducted July 20-31 by the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Unit aimed to address people’s complaints about gun- and drug-related activities, authorities say.
Agents searched 10 Shreveport residences and seized $34,500 in cash, a dozen guns, 15.2 pounds of marijuana, about 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine and slightly more than an ounce of crack cocaine, according to a statement about the operation.
Following are the general addresses and those who were arrested. Their ages were not immediately available.
1100 block of Boulevard Street:
- Craig Allen, one count of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
- Damon Breaux, one count of possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute
- Keller Reed, one count of possession of a Schedule II CDS
8200 block of Pines Road:
- Darrell Bell, one count of possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute
- Dalynte Cole, one count each of possession a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated obstruction of a highway
700 block of Pickwick Place:
- Taurese Byrd, one count each of possession of a Schedule I CDS (marijuana) with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine tablets) with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS and being a felon in possession of a firearm
3000 block of Skelly Street:
- Treveon Carter, one count each of possession of a Schedule II CDS (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine tablets) with intent to distribute, being a convicted felon with a firearm, being a fugitive and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS.
2100 block of Greenwood Road:
- Jeffrey Finley, two counts of possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute
3000 block of Louise Street:
- DeAngelo Hill, one count each of possession of a Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a firearm with a CDS
3800 block of Line Avenue:
- Tradarion Jackson, one count each of possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a weapon, being a fugitive and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
400 block of Seneca Trail:
- Nicholas Jiles, one count each of possession of marijuana and illegal carrying of a firearm with a CDS
100 block of Southfield Road:
- Kaylon Kennon, one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS
- Udarius Thomas, 34, one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS
9300 block of New London:
- Otis McFann, one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a handgun with a CDS
