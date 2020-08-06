Man disappears; police seek help finding him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man.
Tronoid White last was seen Saturday in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
The 47-year-old man’s family members reported his disappearance Monday.
White stands 5′6″ tall, weighs 250 pounds and has a gold tooth with the letter T engraved on it, police said.
No clothing description was available.
Authorities ask anyone who knows anything about White’s whereabouts to call them at (318) 673-7020 or (318) 673-7300.
