KSLA Salutes: Air Force veteran continues to serve as BPSO Corporal

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Corporal Ryan Buttenob spent six years serving our country in the Air Force and he continues to serve his community with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Following a proud family tradition, Buttenob went into the military at 18 years old.
“I was Egress, which is working on ejection systems mostly on the B-52s,” Buttenob said. “I think everyone in my family was proud to serve the United States.”
Buttenob says his favorite memories from his service were when he was deployed to Guam and Kuwait.
“When we got to Guam I did a lot of snorkeling, diving, stuff like that.,” Buteenob said. “That was a lot of fun. Same thing in Kuwait. There were experiences there, seeing the culture, it was just a lot of fun. When I got in I was really glad that I did. It really guided me in a good direction. Gave me schooling, I really didn’t have much when I started out at 18. It gave me good discipline and guidance and led me here.”
For the last 11 years, Buttenob has been at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, working in the jail, out on patrol, training other deputies and for the last few years has been in charge of the agency’s drone program.
”We use it for all sorts of tasks, like missing persons, if there is an arrest warrant for someone considered dangerous, we will send it up,” Buttenob said. “Suspicious activity, like if we suspect drug deals, I can put it up on the horizon, monitor and let it sit there for hours. It’s fun when you help find someone who is lost or your help a team that sees stuff from the ground, but whenever you relay information from the sky, they see stuff from a whole new aspect which is pretty neat.”
He says his experiences from his military service and time at BPSO have shaped him into the Corporal he is today.
”I came from a small cattle community in Missouri, so when I joined the Air Force and when I came here, it was a culture shock for me. Everybody acts different here. It took a little bit of adjustment. Dealing will all the different types of cultures and people, whenever I came to the Sheriff’s Office that really helped a lot. By then, after 6 years in the Air Force, I knew how to adapt to the way certain people are. That’s pretty important for being a police officer. Being able to adapt on the fly.”
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office now has 10 deputies staffing their drone program 24/7. They also assist other agencies in the state and have been approached by an agency in Australia about the program.
