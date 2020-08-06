Gov. Edwards to hold press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state’s coronavirus response Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
Back to school reopening plans are expected to be discussed. Students are slowly returning to campuses across the state.
On Tuesday, Gov. Edwards announced Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 until Aug. 28.
On Wednesday, the state’s department of health reported 41 new deaths and 1,490 new cases of COVID-19.
