First Alert! Extremely active hurricane season forecast by NOAA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their updated forecast Thursday for the Atlantic hurricane season. An “extremely active” season is possible as they’ve increased the forecast from the numbers first released in May.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is already off to a record fast start. Nine storms have already formed, the earliest on record we’ve seen that many. In an average year the ninth storm doesn’t form until October 4th.
The updated forecast now calls for 19-25 named storms (maximum sustained winds 39 mph or higher). Of those named storms, 7-11 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds 74 mph or higher), including 3-6 major hurricanes (winds 111 mph or higher). The May forecast called for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.
“This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks. NOAA will continue to provide the best possible science and service to communities across the Nation for the remainder of hurricane season to ensure public readiness and safety,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “We encourage all Americans to do their part by getting prepared, remaining vigilant, and being ready to take action when necessary.”
The next 2 months are typically the most active time of the hurricane season with the peak occurring on September 10th.
