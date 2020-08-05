Your questions answered: What happens if a student or staff member gets COVID-19?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Homework assignments and school bells are right around the corner for many schools in the ArkLaTex. School districts have already discussed daily temperature checks, social distancing within classrooms and mask mandates.
Caddo Parish School District announced its plan on Tuesday in the event of the worst-case scenario: someone within the school - student or staff - contracts COVID-19.
“We are expecting that it’s going to happen, but we want the public to know we have a contingency plan, so we can address it effectively,” one of the school board members said during the board meeting on Tuesday.
In its Roadmap to Reopening Exposure Guidance, the district said if a person gets the virus and/or has symptoms, they will be isolated. Anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected person for 15 minutes or longer will also need to quarantine.
If two or more people within the classroom test positive and/or have symptoms within a 14-day time frame, the entire class will move to virtual learning for two weeks.
The school’s nursing supervisor will maintain a log of positive COVID-19 cases in students and employees, according to the guidance document.
Keith Burton, Chief Academic Officer of the Caddo Parish School District, said the school will be able to keep track of who is in close contact throughout the day.
“We will know where they sat on the bus,” said Burton. “We will know how they entered the building. We’ll know their class schedule. We’ll be able to know where they sat in the classroom and who they sat next to.”
The school district also said the superintendent will collaborate with Louisiana Department of Health’s regional medical director to make that call in the event a school needs to shutdown due to COVID-19 exposure.
The superintendent may decide to move an entire school to virtual learning is the number of staff in isolation or quarantine hinders the operation of in-person learning.
