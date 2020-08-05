Showers stick around for the week then dry this weekend

(KSLA) - Showers will still be possible through the rest of the week. It will not be too much rain at times, but there will be some heavy downpours. However, this weekend should be dry.
This evening, rain will be hanging around. Not everyone will see rain, but it would be best to have an umbrella. There should be some heavy downpours in some areas. Temperatures will be warm, and due to the rain, it may feel humid too. It will be in the 80s, then the 70s after sunset.
Tonight, rain will be possible. Most of the rain will be south of I-20 and near the Louisiana-Texas border. I have only a 20% chance of showers for tonight, but don’t be alarmed if you wake up to some storms. Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s.
Thursday will also be a good day with some rain around. Not as much as Wednesday, but it still would not be a bad idea to have your umbrella. Rain chances are up to 20% in the afternoon. Any rain will be very isolated. There should be a good mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, so it will still be nice. Temperatures will top out in the lower to mid 90s.
Friday will be a hot day. The rain will be limited. However, a couple stray showers are not ruled out. The heat will be building up in the afternoon. The humidity will be back as well. So, it will heat up to the mid 90s, and feel like the triple digits. At least, the sunshine will be back.
This upcoming weekend will be a bit better. There will be a few passing clouds with limited rain chances. Temperatures will also be back in the mid 90s in the afternoon. So it will be hot! As far as any weekend plans, you just need to prepare for the heat.
Have a great rest of the week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.