Scattered showers as kids begin to start school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking some scattered showers and storms Wednesday as kids return to school in DeSoto Parish as a frontal boundary will be moving through the region. This front will eventually help much more hot and humid conditions to move into the region later this week and will continue into next week. While we do have the potential for some shower activity both today and Thursday, after that don’t expect much in the way of relief as heat and sunshine will be taking over for the region.
So as kids get ready to head back to school in DeSoto Parish and everyone gets ready to head to work we are watching for some scattered showers and storms today. These storms, part of a frontal boundary, will really start to develop during the afternoon hours and will continue through the early evening. There is no real severe potential, but we could see some particularly heavy rain across parts of eastern Texas. A couple of showers could make their way into Louisiana, but the focus will not be there. Due to the potential for wet weather high temperatures are trending down with upper 80s expected across the region.
As we look ahead to the rest of the week we are tracking one more legitimate chance of showers and that will come on Thursday. This again will be part of a frontal boundary that will help usher in warmer air for the region. After Thursday you can expect much warmer weather on the way for the region. High temperatures by Friday should be in the mid 90s and your weekend could see temperatures reach into the upper 90s with ample sunshine.
As we look ahead to next week we are tracking no major material changes to your forecast. An upper level ridge that will start to build over the region later this week will continue to dominate the pattern next week as well. This means you can expect more days of sunshine along with high temperatures that will be at least in the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity you can expect temperatures to feel like they are right around 100 degrees.
So while we do have chances of heat relief from Mother Nature the next couple of days don’t expect much help after that. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
