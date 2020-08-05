Scattered showers as kids begin to start school

So as kids get ready to head back to school in DeSoto Parish and everyone gets ready to head to work we are watching for some scattered showers and storms today. These storms, part of a frontal boundary, will really start to develop during the afternoon hours and will continue through the early evening. There is no real severe potential, but we could see some particularly heavy rain across parts of eastern Texas. A couple of showers could make their way into Louisiana, but the focus will not be there. Due to the potential for wet weather high temperatures are trending down with upper 80s expected across the region.