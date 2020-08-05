Police seek help finding runaway

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old runaway.
Saniya Jackson walked off while on a shopping outing in Texarkana with the other children from Elijah Homes, a temporary shelter for children awaiting placement in foster care, authorities say.
“As far as we’ve been able to determine, she has not been heard from since she left. And that is not typical for most runaways,” says a post on the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department’s Facebook page. “At this point, we are worried about her well-being.”
The teenager originally is from the Dallas area and has no known relatives in the Texarkana area.
Jackson stands 5′5″ tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has long braided hair that she usually keeps in a wrapped pony tail. She last was seen wearing a red shirt and ripped blue jeans.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Jackson to call the Texarkana, Texas, Police Departmnt at (903) 798-3116.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.