Home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters are working to put out a residential fire early Wednesday morning.
Dispatch called in the fire at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday, August 5 at the 300 block of Herndon Street.
According to officials, the fire started in a two-story home then spread next door.
As of 2:45 a.m., 21 units are still on the fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the second fire, but are still working on the primary fire.
Both home were occupied at the time, however, there are no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on-air and inside our KSLA News 12 app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.