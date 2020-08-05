Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable with medical experts on upcoming flu season

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a roundtable on the state’s approach to flu season as Texas and the country continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will take place Thursday at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Following the roundtable, the Governor will hold a press conference.
The Governor will be joined by state legislators, medical experts, and state agency leaders.
- Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD
- Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd
- UT System Executive Vice Chancellor of Health Affairs John Zerwas, MD
- UT Southwestern Medical Center President Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky
