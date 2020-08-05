Coroner identifies woman who died in house fire

It began in the bedroom where her body was found; the exact cause has not yet been determined, authorities say

Eleanor Gill, 87, is the homeowner who died in a fire at 8 a.m. Aug. 4 in her home in the 100 block of Wood Street in Campti, authorities say. (Source: Louisiana fire marshal's office)
By Curtis Heyen | August 5, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated August 5 at 6:19 PM

CAMPTI, La. (KSLA) — The Natchitoches Parish coroner's office has identified the 87-year-old homeowner who died in a house fire.

Eleanor Gill's body was found in a bedroom of her home in the 100 block of Wood Street in Campti, the Louisiana fire marshal's office reports.

The fire that was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday began in that bedroom, but the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, authorities say.

The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. They say it’s not considered to be suspicious.

